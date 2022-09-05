Labor Day is finally here and you may want to be ready to dodge rain drops today.
Rain will be possible Monday as an upper-level system still lingers around Illinois, spinning clouds and even rain our direction. This happened yesterday and provided parts of mid-Missouri with surprise rain showers.
The wind is more out from the north and northeast today, so temperatures will be cooler and more mild in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Now back to the rain - If you have outdoor plans, cookouts or just want to be outside, there will be rain chances today. The best chance for rain appears to be during the afternoon, from 12pm to 5pm. The rain will be hit-or-miss, meaning it will be brief and last for only a few minutes at most, not a washout.
This overall does turn into a pretty quiet week. Temperatures will remain milder to begin the week with daytime temps in the lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday. There will be warmer weather coming this way later this week that sends daytime highs back into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.
Another storm system and associated cold front will reach the region this weekend. At this time, Saturday appears to be the best chance for rain and could possibly linger into Sunday, depending on the speed of the cold front and whether or not the front briefly stalls. Temps will be much cooler by the weekend, taking a big cool-down after Saturday into the upper 70s/lower 80s for highs, nightly lows in the lower to middle 50s...Sweatshirt weather this weekend? Possibly!