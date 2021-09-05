Labor Day Monday is going to be dry, sunny, and warm. Humidity shouldn't be much of an issue with dew points in the lower 60s.
Tuesday will feature the only frontal passage of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the evening. Highs should still reach near 90º. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph. However, the frontal boundary will be dry. A few extra clouds are expected, but that's about it.
Tuesday's system will cool us down for Wednesday. Sunshine will return in abundant fashion as temps only reach the lower 80s, meaning we'll be in the 60s and 70s for the majority of the day.
Sunshine will hold on for multiple days as a warming trend kicks in.
A high pressure system will move overhead on Thursday and Friday helping with the sunshine. Temps should top out in the upper 80s on Friday.
Over the weekend temps should be near 90º for highs with a few extra clouds by the second half of the weekend.
Next week looks to start rather warm with temps remaining near 90º on Monday and Tuesday. A frontal boundary, this time with rainfall attached to it, may arrive by the middle of next week, 10 days from now. That's our next chance for rain.