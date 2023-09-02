After a very pleasant week of lower/mid 80s across central Missouri, we’re starting to feel the warmer weather return today. Highs ranged between the upper 80s to the lower 90s today, but we have one more cooler night!
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow we start to have the lower 90s coming through Missouri. It won’t be quite as humid as Labor Day, but it’s certainly going to still be feeling like summer. Not much excitement in the sky either, expecting sunny conditions to stay the rest of the weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Labor Day you won’t need to worry about any rain falling from the sky. But humidity will be something you’ll be feeling. Lower 90s with an unpleasant amount of humidity will be the case for half of this coming week. Then by Wednesday and Thursday the chances of rain start to increase!