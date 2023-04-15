Thunderstorms will make their way into central Missouri this morning, and although they may have some small hail with them, they shouldn’t be too intense for the most part. If these storms last long enough, they could use up a significant amount of energy in the afternoon, decreasing the probability of severe storms, but either way, the afternoon into the evening is the real threat for severe weather.
The stronger storms are looking to fire off around 3 pm, where they will likely start as individual supercells, and then make their way into a QLCS system. The main threat for these storms is large hail, although damaging winds and tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the question. This is the reason KOMU 8 Weather Team has decided to go into Storm Mode 2.
These storms should make their way out of Mid-Missouri within a couple hours, and I expect us to be clear from the severe threat by 9 pm. I expect showers to linger around through the night into Sunday. These will not be severe and should be fairly quiet. We will get quite chilly, likely down to 40 degrees.
Sunday
Sunday will be significantly cooler with a high of only 50 degrees. Scattered showers will linger around for much of Sunday, but mostly to the north east portions of Mid-Missouri. Although I don’t expect it to be a wash out, I wouldn't plan on traveling outdoors too far without an umbrella or rain jacket nearby.
LOOKING AHEAD
After our snap of cold weather on Sunday, we will quickly bounce back, and be in the middle 60s by Monday and likely the low 70s by Tuesday. We will work our way into a somewhat active pattern after that. I'm watching several chances of rain after Tuesday night, and a possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday.