Today
We're ending the weekend with one last day of near 100 temperatures. A heat advisory has been issued for several counties in Missouri that expires this evening.
Small isolated showers will pop up around mid-Missouri today, leaving it feeling sticky outside. A cold front will pass through the area tonight, bringing with it widespread rain, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures.
The week ahead
Luckily, rain is staying in the forecast for next week! We'll have chances for rain starting tonight that taper off by Friday. This allows the best chance for everyone to get some rain next week. Wednesday night is the biggest chance for widespread rain, as for the rest of the week we will see some scattered thunderstorms.
Much cooler temperatures are on the horizon, dropping into the 80s and lower 90s. We just have to make it through today, and then we'll finally have a break from the heat!