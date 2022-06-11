The Weekend
Saturday will be our last seasonal day before temperatures jump into the 90s on Sunday. Today we'll have a high of 86 along with some morning fog and clouds. The minimal rain chances tonight are the only precipitation to worry about for the next few days.
Next Week
Though the official start of summer is 10 days away, this next week will model the height of summer. High temperatures stay in the 90s all week, which pushes heat indices into the 100-105 degrees range. We'll have plenty of sunshine with Wednesday night into Thursday being the only days we expect rain.
With those temperatures rising, make sure to limit time outside in the sun this week and to take care of yourself!