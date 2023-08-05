Saturday evening will be much quieter than our Friday was, but we've still got thunderstorm potential in the forecast. Our best chance is after midnight tonight into early Sunday morning.
We'll be in a Storm Mode 1 tonight as there likely won't be any issues, but you'll want to still pay attention. The most likely hazards include large hail, and some heavy rainfall that could cause more flooding issues. Damaging wind and tornadic potential are low, but not zero, so just make sure you have a way to receive warnings.
Isolated thunderstorms could pop up throughout Sunday as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. It will also be a humid end to the weekend.
Next week we'll see a bit of a pattern change as drier conditions build in for Monday and Tuesday. Our next best chance for rain looks to be midweek around Wednesday. Expect days to be feeling a bit cooler with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s along with less humidity.