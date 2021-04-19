A cold front has passed through the region and much cooler air is moving into the region ahead of snow and freezing temperatures for Tuesday.
Storm Mode Index: The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday. This means that there could be some issues, especially on bridges and overpasses.
TUESDAY'S SNOW
It doesn't happen very frequently, but snow can fall in April! In fact the last time we didn't see at least a trace of snow in April was 2017.
Snow showers will move in from the northwest early Tuesday morning between 3-7am and will have the potential to reduce visibility on roadways, mainly north of I-70 and west of Highway 63. This means that if you are heading gout the door in Fayette, Salisbury, Moberly, and Boonville you might want to allow for some additional time to get where you need to go.
Snow will begin in Columbia and Jefferson City between 6am-9am, leading to reduced visibility as large, wet snowflakes fall.
Temperatures will slowly warm through the morning and rain will begin to mix into the snowfall, especially for areas south of I-70.
By afternoon, most snow will have exited central Missouri and will mix with slightly warmer air over southern Missouri turning the snow showers to a mix of snow and rain.
Snowfall amounts will be fairly minimal in most locations due to warm ground temperatures. Roads should remain in fair shape, but a few slushy spots are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Brief minor accumulations will be possible on elevated surfaces such as grassy surfaces and decks. Northwestern parts of the viewing area (Including Columbia, Boonville, Moberly and Brunswick) could see as much as 1-3" of snowfall.
Amounts will be around an inch or less for areas that are mainly south of Highway 50 & east of Highway 63.
Travel issues should be limited, but you will need to use caution. Brief slushy spots are possible on roadways when moderate to heavy snow falls. Slick spots are possible bridges and overpasses.
Slow down and allow yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to go.
HARD FREEZE - WEDNESDAY MORNING
Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for Tuesday Night into Wednesday morning as skies clear overhead. Resulting in widespread frost and a freeze.
The record low for Wednesday is 29° set back in 1907. It is likely that we will either tie, or break this record.
Plants sensitive to cold weather must be covered up to prevent being significantly damaged and/or killed by the freezing cold. Disconnect water hoses from outdoor pipes to prevent a pipe burst.
Another frost is likely on Thursday morning and a freeze is possible as lows fall into the lower 30s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
The weather will be significantly less eventful for the rest of the week and this weekend. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Rain does return Friday, but is expected to clear up on Saturday morning. Weekend rain chances overall are low with highs returning to the 60s.