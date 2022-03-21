A mix of rain, storms, and dry time is ahead this week in central Missouri.
Rain will move in around sunset Monday for much of central Missouri. Rain will be moving in from the SW. Rain will become widespread throughout all of central Missouri overnight.
Tuesday morning, even for the morning commute, we expect dry time as the system cycles through. In fact, beside a spare shower or sprinkle, much of the daytime will likely be dry.
Rain will likely move back in late afternoon Tuesday and continue off and on throughout the afternoon and evening.
There is a chance for early-evening storms to be strong, especially along and west of the HWY 63 corridor. If a storm does become severe it will most likely be due to large hail or damaging winds, though a tornado cannot completely be ruled out should ingredients fit together perfectly.
For Wednesday, the system is expected to linger and allow for a few scattered sprinkles or showers under cloudy skies. Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s throughout the day.
1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible this week.
Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the 40s.
Friday is looking partly sunny with highs in the 60s.
Sunshine is expected over the weekend with seasonal temperatures going from 30s to near 60 both days.
Gardeners - While temperatures are expected to remain just above freezing Thursday through Saturday, there may still be some spots which drop below 32 degrees. Columbia/Jefferson City's average last 32 degree day is April 15th.