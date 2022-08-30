After a very warm and muggy weekend and Monday, a new and dare I say more welcomed weather pattern is headed into mid-Missouri.
A cold front overnight swept out any remaining humidity and shifted our winds to the north. This will usher in a cooler and drier air mass into mid-MO.
Highs today will reach the middle 80s accompanied by sunshine. Some clouds could linger in the early morning hours, but should clear by late morning.
Tonight cools down significantly into the upper 50s for most of us! This will be one of the coolest nights we have seen in awhile. Since we cool down so much and near the dew point, fog may develop near rivers and low lying areas early Wednesday morning.
The dry and seasonal pattern continues as we head throughout the remainder of this week, but temperatures are looking to warm up as we head into the weekend.