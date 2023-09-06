Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the 60s & 70s this morning. After a cold front passed through last night, a less humid air is moving in and will stick around into the weekend!
Less Humid, Hazy Wednesday
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under sunny but hazy skies. Wildfire smoke will bring hazy skies today and Thursday.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s with mostly clear skies!
80s, Low Humidity End to the Week
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. By the weekend, temperatures will stay in the 80s and sunny skies as well. Rain chances return early next week.