This weekend
Today, mostly sunny skies will let us warm up to 85 degrees. Remnants of humidity from last week's rain will keep our heat index in the lower to mid 90s for the weekend. Tomorrow on Sunday we will heat up to around 89 and have plenty of sunshine.
The week ahead
Monday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures reach the mid 90s, pushing heat indices into the low 100s. However a cold front coming in Monday night brings rain chances and a small drop in temperatures. This puts us in the high 80s to low 90s range for most of next week.
With the only rain chances being on Monday and Tuesday, sunshine is the story for next week. Humidity will not be oppressive, but it'll still feel a bit sticky outside.