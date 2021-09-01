A cold front passed through central Missouri overnight leading to some patchy morning drizzle and low clouds. Expect a brief chance for precipitation until 9am.
This passing front is not so much about the cooler air moving in as it is the less humid air flowing in the region. Dew points, a more accurate measurement of moisture in the air (not relative humidity), will drop from a temp in the upper 60s to the lower 60s. Some may wake in the upper 50s Thursday morning. This will be very noticeable leading to comfortable outdoor conditions for the rest of the week!
RAIN FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Wednesday and Thursday will become very dry and overall nice days. Quickly, this will chance into Friday as an upper level systems is expected to pass over the Midwest Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop as early as noon Friday with highest chances for storms by Friday evening and Friday night. These storms will continue into Saturday morning clearing up by midday Saturday.
For those camping or spending significant outdoor time this holiday weekend, please plan accordingly!
By Saturday evening, conditions will trend drier and and are forecast to remain that way through Monday of Labor Day.