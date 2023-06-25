Humidity will stay low for one more day this week before a big increase on Wednesday through the rest of the week.
TUESDAY'S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower to middle 60s. We'll warm to near 90° in the afternoon with humidity remaining low and a light breeze out of the north.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Slight rainfall chances are better than no rainfall chances.It's not the forecast I want to be giving, but the slight chances you'll see in my forecast at the end of the week are all I've got. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/9F738p5wTm— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 26, 2023
A quick wave of passing energy along an advancing warm front could bring a few isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, but many will unfortunately stay dry. Humidity will surge as the warm front arrives and temperatures will reach the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday with heat index values likely to reach the triple digits.
A few isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast late this week into the weekend, while this is a multi-day pattern of opportunities, it doesn't look to be much. Drought conditions will continue and likely not improve.