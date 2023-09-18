A quick warm up will arrive on Tuesday before cooler air returns for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be on the increase through Tuesday with morning temperatures near 60° and afternoon highs warming into the middle to upper 80s.
RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances will return to the region by the middle of the week, but it won’t be much! Wednesday will feature light showers off and on through the day, with a lot of dry time expected.
Thursday looks drier with a few stray showers remaining possible. Rainfall chances will increase again for Friday into the weekend as more widespread showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms arrive back to central Missouri.
Mid-week rainfall will likely not add up to much, with most locations receiving well under 0.25” of rainfall. The weekend rainfall will provide much more beneficial rain and could bring totals around 1”. We’ll be watching this as it gets closer and watching for impacts to High School Football and Weekend activities. The rainfall is much needed as drought conditions continue.