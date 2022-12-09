The Weekend
Scattered rain showers make their way into southern Missouri early Saturday morning around 3 AM. These will stick around for most of the morning and stay mainly south of I-70. This won't be a washout for any of us, and we'll be able to have plenty of dry time and cloud cover on Saturday. Temperatures also creep towards 50 degrees as we finish off the weekend.
Next Week
Monday will be cloudy as moisture spills into the area, culminating in scattered thunderstorms for most of the day on Tuesday. Rain totals differ by area, with ranges from 0.5"-1" across Mid-Missouri. If you have any outdoor plans for Tuesday, it might be time to start making an alternative indoor plan.
After the rain, we start to cool down with the end of the week's high temperatures in the middle 30s. It will definitely be feeling more like December around Thursday!