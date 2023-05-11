Some much needed rainfall has been falling across central Missouri. While it is getting everything damp, it’s not enough to break us out of the drought. Rainfall totals are expected to only reach 0.2” of rain for most of us while pockets of heavier rain could make these totals a bit higher.
Everywhere in Missouri is starting to get dry. The more central you get, the drier it gets with portions of Boone, Moniteau, Cooper, Morgan, Pettis, and Benton county all in a severe drought.
TOMORROW:
Temperatures start to warm back up into the mid 80s with more isolated chances of rain. These chances continue into the rest of the weekend but remain very isolated.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Once we get into next week, temperatures should be closer to average (average temperatures for this time of the year is 74°F). But by Tuesday we inch our way closer back towards the 80s.