Skies will remain cloudy through the day with highs reaching the middle 30s and wind chills in the middle to upper 20s. It feels like December!
Tuesday Midday Update: A low pressure system well to our southwest is producing snow across parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska and helping give us cloudy skies. Some of that snow will head our way overnight. A dusting is possible, mainly south of I-70. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/TnYh44TXA4— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 15, 2020
Tracking light snow
Snow is possible tonight as that low pressure system tracks across parts of Texas up into Arkansas, but it will not amount to much. Snow flurries to light snow showers will be possible from 10PM tonight to 4AM Wednesday, mainly south of I-70. These snowflakes will have to fight through a lot of dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere, causing the snow to be scattered.
Very minor accumulations are possible for areas south of I-70. A dusting to half an inch of snow will be possible. Ground temperatures are going to be cold enough that a few slick spots could develop, especially on elevated surfaces. A little caution will go a long way!
KOMU 8’s Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for this event, meaning that you should take note, but only nuisance weather is expected.
Sunshine returns
Sunshine will return as we head into Wednesday, but we’ll likely start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine will return for the afternoon, clearing up any of those patchy slick spots. Highs will only reach the middle 30s.
Southerly flow will kick in for Thursday and you'll probably notice a big jump in temperatures. Highs will warm into the middle 40s with mainly sunny skies.
An extra push of warm air will arrive on Friday and it will be breezy. Winds are expected to gust at 25-30MPH and that help temperatures warm to near 50 for the afternoon with increasing cloud cover.
Looking ahead
There is a slight chance of rain Friday night into early Saturday, but each push of new data we get looks drier and drier. Saturday does look slightly cooler in the middle 40s with upper 40s returning for Sunday.
Monday is the first day of winter and temperatures look to be about 10° above average, in the lower 50s. This warmer pattern looks to hang around through at least the middle of next week