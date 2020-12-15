KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

It's the battle between snow and dry air! Come one, come all, place your bets at the door, this will be an exciting fight!

Someone needs to let me announce at a boxing match.

All jokes aside, there is something pretty cool happening over our heads tonight. Snow has been overhead since the end of Tuesday afternoon. For real! It's up there! The thing is, it's running into dry air and that has made the snow evaporate back up. So, maybe this is more of a magic show instead of a boxing match. Because the snow is... wait for it... disappearing into thin air.

Don't worry, I'm not quitting my day job for a career in comedy.

I do expect our atmosphere to finally saturate enough to allow snow to reach the surface tonight. It may just be a few flurries or maybe even a brief snow shower. Time will tell. You never know exactly how a battle will end until, well, it happens. You get to choose the underdog to cheer on.

Regardless of how much falls, impacts should remain extremely limited.

Soil temperatures are at or below freezing for much of the area. This means that accumulation isn't solely possible on grassy and elevated surfaces; it's possible on roadways too.

A dusting to 0.5" is possible, and again, how much you get will depend on how much of a fight the snow vs. dry air puts up in our atmosphere tonight.

This will be rather patchy. It won't be a widespread swath of accumulation across the entire area. This is a weak, patchy system.

Moisture will move east by 4 a.m. and then we'll slowly see more sunshine as Wednesday moves along and clouds decrease throughout the day.

Watch for a few slick spots overnight and Wednesday morning if snow does happen to fall in your area. As long as you use common sense on roads with slick spots, we don't anticipate any issues.

On the First Alert Storm Mode Scale between 0 and 5, we're only in a 1 for this system. Again, it's not a huge or significant system. But it will create nuisance weather that will still need to be watched.

The sunshine and highs in the middle 30s will melt most snow that does manage to accumulate on the road.

Thursday and Friday will be on a big warming trend as we reach the 40s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and then around 50º on Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds for Friday will be from a low pressure system centered over the Great Plains to our west. This will give us a southerly flow to bring in the clouds and warmer temps for the final day of the week.

Expect breezy conditions on Friday and Saturday morning, too. Winds may gust around 25 mph.

The weekend will be cooler as winds shift out of the north. Highs will reach the lower 40s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday.

Christmas week and astronomical winter looks to start warm with highs in the 50s and then cool mid-week as a cold front comes by, giving us a cooler Christmas. Stay tuned for that in-depth forecast as we get closer.