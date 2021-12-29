Mother nature has finally taken note of the calendar and we are watching the possibility of winter weather as we begin the new year.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT WINTRY MIX
A very light wintry mix is possible for areas north of I-70, but ground temperatures are warm enough to keep issues to a minimum. Watch for an isolated slick spot on bridges and overpasses.
Wednesday Evening Update: Still watching for that light wintry mix for areas north of I-70 through the evening. Ground temperatures are warm enough to prevent most issues, but you'll want to use caution on elevated surfaces (bridges/overpasses) and sidewalks. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/ZXaQvGcQne— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 29, 2021
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for Wednesday evening. This means that the weather could be a nuisance. Take note, but there is no need to worry
ENDING THE WEEK
Thursday will feature cloudy skies in the morning and sunshine slowly increasing into the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s.
Friday will feature increasing cloud cover and high temperatures in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Our next storm will arrive Friday night into Saturday.
NEW YEAR’S DAY STORM
A storm system will arrive late Friday night bringing rain and possible winter weather to the region.
At this time, it looks like precipitation will start out as rain with this system before we see a transition to a wintry mix and then light snowfall.
The critical question is the speed of the cold air. We know that the coldest air, so far, of the season is set to arrive by Sunday. What we don’t know is how fast this cold air arrives on Saturday. Cold air at different levels in our atmosphere will determine our precipitation type which will help determine the amounts.
It is still a little too early to talk about accumulation due to the uncertainty of precipitation types. At this point, it does look like we will see measurable snowfall (more than a trace) in the viewing region.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday will start with cold temperatures, in the lower 10s, and wind chills below zero. Highs are only expected to warm to the middle 20s in the afternoon.
Temperatures look to return to a more seasonal level early next week.