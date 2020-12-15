Feeling the cold
Yesterday felt every bit of a cold, December day. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue that trend. highs only reached the middle to upper 30s Monday. To put that in perspective, a normal high is around 40.5 degrees this time of year.
Another cold., brisk morning. Winds are breezier so feel-like temps are ranging from 10 to 15 degrees this morning. Bundle up! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DXIoeqNuAQ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 15, 2020
Snow chances Tuesday night
The daytime hours of Tuesday will be dry and could feature sunshine, at times. By this evening, a few snow showers will begin to develop near Springfield, MO and will continue to fall lightly over south-central Missouri until early Wednesday morning.
Timing: Tuesday evening 7pm until Wednesday morning 5am
Location: Areas south of Columbia, from Jefferson City to Lake of the Ozarks to Rolla, along I-44
Outlook for the rest of the week
It's not bad. The rest of the week that is. Cold, yes. But appears quiet. There is a weekend storm system that arrives Saturday morning, but rain chances will be limited unless more moisture arrives.