TIM SCHMIDT

Feeling the cold

Yesterday felt every bit of a cold, December day. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue that trend. highs only reached the middle to upper 30s Monday. To put that in perspective, a normal high is around 40.5 degrees this time of year. 

Snow chances Tuesday night

The daytime hours of Tuesday will be dry and could feature sunshine, at times. By this evening, a few snow showers will begin to develop near Springfield, MO and will continue to fall lightly over south-central Missouri until early Wednesday morning.

snowcast

Timing: Tuesday evening 7pm until Wednesday morning 5am

Location: Areas south of Columbia, from Jefferson City to Lake of the Ozarks to Rolla, along I-44

Outlook for the rest of the week

It's not bad. The rest of the week that is. Cold, yes. But appears quiet. There is a weekend storm system that arrives Saturday morning, but rain chances will be limited unless more moisture arrives.

on wall temp
