A rainy morning for some and it's windy! Great weather once again for the weekend.
The main waves of the rainfall stayed far to our southeast overnight and there were parts of central and northern Missouri that remained mainly dry. (that was not really forecast...)
Rain will remain possible this morning until around noon when the shower activity begins heading east. As of now, any snow that was originally forecast for northern Missouri is generally no longer expected as morning temps have held near 40 degrees - too warm for snow.
After 12pm, the weather will begin to clear up and gradually we may end the day with sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. This evening will feature clearing skies and breezy with temps holding in the 30s.
THE WIND WILL BE GUSTY
Wind advisories are in effect for Montgomery and Gasconade counties and into the St Louis area until 6pm for north winds gusting up to 40-50mph.
This weekend will feature great weather for the True/False Film Fest in downtown Columbia.
Some clouds and sun can be expected Saturday with temps rising in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the middle 60s.
We will begin next week with a warm and breezy day and our first 70 degree day of March! Unfortunately, a cold front will reach us Monday evening leading to cooler temps for the remainder of the week. We may even see rain chances from Wednesday through Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD INTO MARCH
The long range outlook does show that March will be a cooler than average month for temperatures. This becomes apparent next week and next weekend where temps will generally only reach the 40s during the day. An average high for this time of year is in the lower 50s...
Thanks for reading my final forecast for KOMU 8,
-Tim Schmidt