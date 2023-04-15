We had a significant amount of hail reports throughout central Missouri and some very strong wind gusts. Hail reports from Jefferson City had marble sized hail and further south in Osage Beach reported ping pong sized hail!
Since those storms have moved out of our viewing area, significantly cooler temperatures are expected with a low tonight in the low 40s. Lingering showers are expected throughout tonight as the main storm maker continues off to the northeast.
TOMORROW:
These much cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be kicking out of the W gusting upwards of 35+ mph, so might not be the best day to throw around a frisbee.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Temperatures are expected to warm by the time Monday roles around, but not quite as warm as we were. Highs expected in the middle 60s, but the warmer temperatures will return by Tuesday! Lower 70s going into Tuesday then upper 70s by Wednesday! While these temperatures will be warming, we’ll also have isolated chances of rain and by Thursday, we could see another round of thunderstorms.