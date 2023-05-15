Passing off and on showers are expected through the overnight hours. We won’t see a lot of rain, but we’ll continue to soak as much moisture as we’ve been in a dry pattern.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunshine will slowly start to break through for the rest of the day with highs warming to near 70° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will soar back to the lower 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity values will remain relatively low, especially compared to last week. A cold front is expected to pass on Friday bringing a chance of showers and cooler air into the weekend.