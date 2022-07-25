A frontal boundary moved through the region Sunday night, ushering in cooler air and rain chances. Monday’s high temperature only made it to the upper 70s, but we had highs in the triple digits last Thursday-Sunday.
The last time we had a four day stretch of 100° weather was nearly 10 years ago on July 22-25, 2012.
July has been a very dry month and that has elevated the drought situation across much of the state. We are several inches below average on rainfall for the month, summer and year.
MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the region overnight and rain could be heavy at times, particularly for areas along and north of I-70.
Rain is expected to fall for several hours and areas along and north of Highway 24 could see localized flooding in flood prone areas.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s through most of the week with passing rain chances remaining in the forecast through Thursday. It’s not looking to be a washout, but we will continue to see passing rain chances
Another warm up is expected as we head into early August.