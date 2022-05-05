Cloud cover and rain have been the story of the last few days, and that’s going to remain the story through the night into Friday morning.
Much of the evening will be dry, but after 10PM showers and thunderstorm chances will be increasing. Rain could be heavy at times and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly for areas south of I-70. Severe weather is not expected, but localized flooding could be agitated by the additional rainfall.
We're mostly dry through the rest of the afternoon, but additional showers and and thunderstorms are expected through the late evening and overnight hours. The bulk of this rain will fall for areas along and south of I-70. Showers continue into Friday morning. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/6d3xAiGCZ3— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 5, 2022
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Rain chances are highest in the morning, then we’ll dry out and be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s with highs in the lower 60s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Mostly sunny skies are expected to make a return for Saturday with highs warming to the lower 70s.
Sunday will feature a little extra cloud cover due to a passing disturbance to our north in Iowa. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to near 80 with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible through the day.
LOOKING AHEAD
A significant warm up is expected early next week with high temperatures near 90° and lows near 70°. The temperatures are expected to continue through the middle of the week, with a slightly cooler push of air late next week.