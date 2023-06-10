Rain? I haven’t heard that word in years. Well, maybe it hasn’t been quite that long, but it certainly feels like it. Well, that word will be no stranger for the weekend, as we will see some much-needed rain through the next 36 hours. Showers and storms will start to develop around noon and push their way to the east towards the early afternoon. They will initially be scattered, but become more widespread towards the early afternoon. Some of this rain could be heavy at times, but with how thirsty the ground is, I don't expect flooding to be much of a concern. Rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to an inch, with some locations stretching a little above that line.
Temperatures will be about average for today as our 30-year average high is 83 degrees which is on par with the forecasted high, but temperatures will slowly drop after the front moves through.
SUNDAY
These cooler temperatures will be best displayed on Sunday, as our high will be a brisk 73 degrees and lows will be in the lower 50s, and I would not be too surprised if some of us managed to see the upper 40s.
The rain will stick through much of the day on Sunday but continue to pull its way south through the afternoon and we should stay mostly clear by the evening. Additional rainfall amounts will be limited.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday will be the coldest day of the week and likely for a way out from that as well as we start another warm-up reaching into the middle 80s by Tuesday. The weekend will bring warmer temperatures, back to those upper 80s we are all too familiar with. I expect more dry time toward Father's Day weekend with our common threat of isolated showers and thunderstorms.