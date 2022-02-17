The second winter storm of the month is in the rearview mirror just as a potential third reaches the horizon ahead.
Rough snow estimates from around Missouri...Considering the difficulty in this forecast, not too shabby for verification with our KOMU 8 forecast in central MO! Columbia officially recorded 5" of sleet/snow. Kansas City saw more than 6" of snow for the first time since 2014! pic.twitter.com/7o73uaNE9H— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) February 18, 2022
FRIDAY'S FORECAST
Moving forward beyond this mid-February storm we will first deal with the melting process, which won't kick in until the sun shines Friday morning and temperatures begin to warm. Rise, they shall. Highs on Friday should reach the upper 30s to around 40º with a southwest breeze gusting up to 25 mph under abundantly sunny skies.
Since the melt won't kick off for a few hours into the day, the morning commute is still expected to be rough with a layer of hard ice and snow on the ground. Please use caution if you need to drive Friday morning.
The Friday afternoon commute will be much better.
WEEKEND WEATHER
On Saturday morning, we expect a weak cold front to move in and bring temperatures down a touch for the afternoon with highs only reaching the middle 30s. Sunshine will remain plentiful and snow/ice will continue the melting process.
The melt will reach near completion on Sunday with sunshine continuing and a strong warm front surging temperatures from the 20s on Saturday evening into the 30s by sunrise Sunday to around 60º Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
Another active week is expected with a warm President's Day (Monday) followed by a big dip in temps and more precipitation.
The warm flow from Sunday will continue on Monday and temperatures should reach the middle 60s, at least. Skies may be mostly cloudy as a strong low pressure system begins to push in from the west.
This low pressure system will also bring a chance for rain on Monday to Monday night along with a cold front dropping temperatures to the 40s Tuesday morning and 30s Tuesday afternoon.
By Thursday, moisture from a disturbance over the southern U.S. may reach far enough north to give us snow showers. Stay tuned for more on that early next week.
Seasonal to below average temperatures are expected to round out the shortest month of the year.