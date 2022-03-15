The mild stretch of temperatures will continue for a few more days, before a cold front brings rain and a much cooler end to the week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny skies are expected through the day with winds out of the south that will gust up to 20 mph at times. This combination of sunshine and wind will help boost temperatures into the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon.
TRACKING RAIN CHANCES
Thursday is Saint Patrick's Day and most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will be increasing into the evening hours.
Rain chances will become widespread in the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not anticipated.
Friday will be a much cooler day as rain is expected to linger into the afternoon and evening before coming to an end. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will begin a warming trend into the weekend. Highs are expected to make a return to the 60s. The pattern is set to get a little more active with rain chances returning into early next week.