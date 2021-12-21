A weak cold front will pass through central Missouri tonight, but you shouldn’t expect it to do much to our forecast over the next couple of days. In fact, other than a slight one-day cool down we will continue a warming trend.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will start with temperatures in the lower 20s and clear skies. We will remain sunny through the day with highs reaching the middle to upper 40s.
WARMING TREND CONTINUES
The overall trend of above average temperatures will continue through Christmas Eve.
Thursday will start in the middle 30s with highs warming to the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Friday, Christmas Eve, will be a day where we are on record watch. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 60s. The record for the day is 69° (1955).
Temperatures look slightly cooler, but still well above average for Christmas Day and into early next week.
We’ll watch for a passing rain chance or two into the new week as well. Stay tuned!