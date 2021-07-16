Another round of showers and thunderstorms has exited the region and it looks like we are finally going to get a break from this wet pattern.
Here's a look at rainfall totals from Yesterday & Today. Many locations picked up 1-2" of rain #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/7rzNVui0UP— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 16, 2021
WEEKEND FORECAST
Patchy fog is possible to kick off Saturday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Fog will clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s. A few stray showers are possible, but most of the region will stay dry. The day will have a muggy feel to the air!
Sunday will feature lower levels of humidity and temperatures in the middle 80s. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions are expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
A drier and quiet pattern is expected as we head into the new week. Temperatures will start below average, but warm through the week with highs back near 90° by the end of the week.
Rain chances are looking low as a drier pattern settles in for the week.