Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs slightly warmer, in the lower 50s.
On Tuesday a strong warm front will push through, surging our area with warmer air. This warmer wait will continue even overnight, holding temps in the 60s.
SHOWERS & STORMS
Rain will move in early Wednesday morning and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday morning and midday as a cold front moves through. While the main severe threat is expected to be in Louisiana and Mississippi, Missouri may see a few stronger storms. Should a severe thunderstorm develop it would most likely be due to large hail and/or damaging wind. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to Wednesday.
The cold front will likely have pushed through by early to mid-afternoon and this will start a cool down in the afternoon as temps drop into the 50s and rain showers continue into the evening hours.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for Wednesday. This means that there likely won't be issues, but you should still pay attention, especially as we get closer to Wednesday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Conditions will be cool behind the mid-week storm system.
Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures only warming into the 40s.
Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with temperatures rebounding slightly, to the lower 50s.
Next weekend continues to look below average in terms of temperatures with morning temperature. We'll also be watching for a chance of rain on Saturday.