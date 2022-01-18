Be ready for lots of snow melt today as temps surge into the 40s and 50s this afternoon! A bitter cold snap will arrive tonight and hits the region hard.
The best day of the week will be today, just watch for the breeze. Temps will quickly rise in the 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon all thanks to a breezy south wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 25 mph.
There will be a lot of sunshine in the morning, but extra clouds by the end of the day. Conditions are expected to remain mainly dry tonight with tonight's cold front.
ARCTIC AIR HEADS THIS WAY
A passing cold front will reach Columbia tonight and temps will sharply plummet into Wednesday morning. We will go from 40 degrees at midnight to around 25 degrees by 7am. By Wednesday afternoon, temps are likely to continue to fall into the upper 10s, reaching lows between 0-5 degrees by Thursday morning.
Wind chills will also be frigid and potentially dangerous. On average, wind chill lows will be around -5 to -15 into Thursday morning and around -5 to 5 into Friday morning.
Conditions will be warmer by the weekend, but still below normal for this time of year with highs in the lower to middle 30s Saturday and Sunday.