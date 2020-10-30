Happy Friday! Halloween is tomorrow, and we could hardly ask for better weather. Let's take a walk through the next several days.
TODAY & TONIGHT
After nearly two weeks of cloudy conditions, sunshine has made a full return to mid-Missouri. It will remain sunny throughout the rest of our Friday. The sun will help to boost our temperatures into the mid 50s, which will still feel a bit on the chilly side. However, it's certainly warmer than what we've grown used to.
Things will cool off overnight as we lose the sun. Sunset officially falls at 6:10 PM. A beautiful full moon will rise in the east as clear skies continue to preside over central Missouri. Temperatures overnight are not going to get quite as chilly as they were this morning, and most of us should see lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This means that frost is unlikely.
HALLOWEEN
Brilliant sunshine is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will rise rapidly, thanks to a combination of the sunny skies and gusty south winds. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph. Highs should ultimately top out in the middle 60s for most of us, making for our first above-average afternoon highs since last Thursday.
As we head into the evening, the winds should calm down somewhat. Skies will still remain sunny, however, and temperatures will likely hang around in the low 60s and 50s. This is ideal weather for Halloween festivities! To top it all off, this Halloween will feature a full moon - the first Halloween to have a full moon since that of 1944. Dare I say... a scary good forecast?
Later on in the evening, a cold front will swing through the area. Because moisture will be very limited, we are not expecting any precipitation. There probably won't even be any clouds associated with the front. This front will switch our winds around to the north, ushering in colder air for Sunday.
Reminder: Daylight Savings Time officially ends at 2:00 AM Sunday morning. Please set your clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night!
SUNDAY & NEXT WEEK
Sunday looks to be the chilliest day of the next 8. Highs will only make the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, despite abundant sunshine. Strong northerly winds gusting up to 30 mph will serve to keep our temperatures down.
Sunday night into early Monday morning looks quite chilly, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Any cold-sensitive plants that have survived until now are likely to be killed unless they're covered up or brought in.
Looking further ahead into next week, the dry and sunny trend will continue. The jet stream will arc far to our north, carrying cloudy, cold, and unsettled weather with it. That leaves us in a tranquil and mild pattern, with temperatures steadily rising throughout the week. Tuesday looks absolutely fabulous, with highs in the middle 60s and lots of sunshine. That will make for perfect weather to get out and vote!
As we close out next week, indications are that we may see 70s start to make their way back into the area. There are no appreciable chances of rain for the next 8 days, and it's possible that the next 10 days may be completely dry.
Have an excellent Friday!