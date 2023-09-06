We're starting to see a clearing of clouds over Mid-Missouri which will continue into the rest of the evening.
Temperatures will rise over the next few hours to the upper 70s and lower 80s under the mostly sunny end to the day.
Past sunset, temps will drop rather quickly under a clear sky. Thursday morning temps will be in the middle to upper 50s. Be prepared to grab the jackets as you head out the door!
Afternoon temps will warm to the lower 80s under a sunny, but hazy, sky. Haze will be prevalent tomorrow as wildfire smoke moves in. This likely will not have much impact on air quality, but if you have any smoke sensitives, consider reducing strenuous outdoor activities through the rest of the week.
Friday will have a similar forecast with highs in the lower 80s. Temps will remain seasonal through the weekend, but could drop to the 70s next week.