Temperatures are about to begin a warming trend, but the muggy conditions that we’ve seen from the last few weeks are going to make a much slower return.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and mostly clear skies. We’ll see abundant sunshine through the day with highs warming to the middle 80s with light winds out of the south. Since humidity is remaining low heat index won’t be much of a factor.
LOOKING AHEAD
Abundant sunshine will continue through most of the week as the warming trend continues. Highs will warm to near 90° on Wednesday and will continue to warm for Thursday and Friday.
Passing rain chances will return as a frontal boundary stalls across the state as we head into the holiday weekend. While rain is possible everyday, it does not look like it will be a washout. We’ll see passing chances of showers and thunderstorms with average to above average temperatures.
We’ll be watching this trend and we’ll keep you updated!