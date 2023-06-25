Humidity was much lower on Sunday, making the near 90° temperatures feel much more manageable. Humidity will stay low early this week, but will be increasing as we head into the middle of the week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 60s, with highs warming to the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. The sky will be abundantly sunny and it will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 35 mph through the afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will slowly be on a warming trend through the week with highs back in the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A quick wave of passing energy along an advancing warm front could bring a few isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, but many will unfortunately stay dry. Humidity will surge as the warm front arrives and temperatures will reach the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday with heat index values likely to reach the triple digits.
A few isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast late this week into the weekend, while this is a multi-day pattern of opportunities, it doesn't look to be much. Drought conditions will continue and likely not improve.