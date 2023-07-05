Cooler air is moving into the region as we end the week. Rain chances will remain fairly low, but will be on the increase Friday into Saturday.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s and highs will warm to the middle 80s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with highs in the middle 80s. An isolated thunderstorm isn’t completely out of the question during the afternoon hours, but most will not see rain
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances are expected to increase through Friday. The central question of the day will be “do we have enough moisture to see rain during the midday/afternoon hours?” the answer remains uncertain at this time, so we’ll hold rain chances lower in the forecast for now, but do know that this could change.
Chances of rain look better Friday night into Saturday. Rain gradually moves out through Saturday with lingering showers possible.
Temperatures likely reach their floor for this forecast period on Saturday with highs near 80°. We’ll gradually start to warm through the rest of the week.