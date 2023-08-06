Started the day off with abundant sunshine, but headed into the evening left us with some overcast conditions and dark clouds! We don’t expect any of these clouds to produce any thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight. But we do expect to see an increase in humidity levels towards Wednesday.
TOMORROW:
Starting off the week will be the lower 80s and lower humidity. A nice change of pace after multiple days of showers, thunderstorms, and high levels of humidity. Similar weather is expected into Tuesday with just slightly calmer winds. By Wednesday, this could bring our next round of thunderstorms. If you’re looking for the best day to cut the grass, do it before Wednesday!
LOOKING AHEAD:
Rain and potential thunderstorms are looking to be more and more likely as Wednesday gets closer. Timing is still a bit in the air, but we do know that if we get stronger weather, it’ll be more towards the evening. Alongside the increasing likelihood of rain, humidity is set to return for the rest of the week. Lower 80s are the general trend this week, but mix the humidity in and it’ll feel closer to the 90s.