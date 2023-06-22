Humidity is decreasing from yesterday leading to a more comfortable feeling day for today and Friday as winds continue to bring in drier air masses.
Wind direction changes as we head into the weekend, which will draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as winds blow from the south. This moisture will be noticeable as humidity in mid-MO as higher temps continue to warm.
As for the rest of this workweek, temperatures Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s and will warm close to the lower 90s by Friday. Low levels of humidity will have these warmer temps feeling slightly more comfortable.
Weekend temperatures will rise to the lower to middle 90s both days. With humidity, heat indices could be closer to the upper 90s.
Rain chances also return this weekend; although, chances are still scattered and models still have not come to a conclusive decision on what path the showers will take. Expect most of Saturday and Sunday to be dry as rain chances are most likely Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.