Rain finally happened in central Missouri for some yesterday! For some, it did not. Columbia reached 91 degrees yesterday due to the lack of rain. This scenario may play out again today.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will again be possible in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Rain looking limited again today...More clouds than sun this Afternoon rain chances around 10-20% for central Missouri today pic.twitter.com/LHm0Df9lyG— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 19, 2021
There will be another slight chance for showers and storms on Friday afternoon and a better chance for storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overall, a total of around 0.25" rainfall can be expected out of these upcoming rain chances.
In sum, the rain chances over the next several days have dropped compared to what we originally thought and will in turn be sunnier/warmer.
You can expect weekend temperatures to be near 90 degrees with a heat index from 90 to 95. Next week will be even warmer with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 95-100.
This heat will break down around Thursday, leading to temps in the middle 80s for the last weekend in August.