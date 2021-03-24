TUESDAY'S RAIN RECAP
Showers and a few thunderstorms rolled through on Tuesday and dumped a quarter to a half inch of rainfall across much of central Missouri.
Most of central Missouri saw 0.25" to 0.60" of rainfall today. pic.twitter.com/XpXSqXEq8C— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) March 24, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with temperatures slowly warming to the middle and upper 50s.
Still breezy this morning and a few sprinkles could be possible too. Overall, staying mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 50s https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0PFxO88Wgl— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 24, 2021
Winds will remain breezy through the day, sustained out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
RAIN RETURNS
Rain chances will return for Thursday with scattered showers in the morning that will become a little more widespread into the afternoon and evening as a low pressure system roll through the southeastern portion of our state. We will stay on the north side of this system, the cooler side, and should only get the rainfall, not thunderstorms.
The heaviest of the rain will fall in the afternoon and evening mainly for eastern parts of the state. Much of central Missouri will see 0.25-0.75” inches of rain with higher totals to the east.
We do expect there to be some dry time during the day with cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
We should see some sunshine mixed with cloud cover on Friday! Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.
A passing cold front on Saturday will need to be monitored as another chance for showers, mainly for Saturday morning. The speed of this front will also determine our temperature for the day. If this front arrives late enough we could be flirting with the 70s.
Sunday will be dry with sunshine thanks to high pressure moving back in overhead. Expect highs near 60.