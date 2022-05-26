After a gloomy week provided 0.50 to 1.5" of rainfall throughout central Missouri over several days, we are about to dry up and stay that way for much of the foreseeable future.
The rain kept central Missouri above average for the month, season, and year. We will end Spring and May slightly above average for rainfall.
Showers will come to an end Thursday night, though clouds will take longer to disperse.
Skies will slowly clear up on Friday and go from abundant cloud cover at sunrise to abundant sunshine by sunset. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s with winds out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and winds gusting up to 25 mph from the south.
Winds will continue to speed up by Sunday with gusts around 35 mph possible. This warm wind will usher in summer-like temperatures for the end of the holiday weekend.
On Sunday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday you can expect highs around 90. We will likely feel slightly warmer due to humidity.
The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with a potential cold front. This will not just give us a chance for rain but will also cool us back to seasonal temps are we begin June.
I hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend. Don't forget to take a few moments to remember those who gave everything for our country.