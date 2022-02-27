After a fairly cold and active February, March will begin with quiet weather as temperatures soar well-above average with sunshine most of the week. However, there are some changes on the distant horizon as a more active weather pattern returns by next weekend.
THE WARM-UP
The pattern through most of February was cooler and wetter due to the jet stream being overhead. This week, however, will see the jet stream lift to the north keeping any rain chances away. This will also bring much warmer temperatures into central Missouri.
After a frosty start to Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the lower 50s for highs on Sunday. Aided by abundant sunshine, Sunday will definitely be a day to get out and enjoy.
With a low temperature of 30 degrees Sunday night into Monday morning, this should be the last time our low temperatures will be below freezing for the next week.
For the start of the work week, temperatures will jump 10 degrees getting to near 60 on Monday.
Those temperatures increase a little on Tuesday, and reach their peak on Wednesday with highs into the 70s.
A cold front will move through on Thursday, dividing central Missouri from north to south. Closer to the Lake of the Ozarks temperatures will be in the 60s/70s, while further north temperatures remain in the 50s/60s. This division will hold on Friday too.
FIRST ALERT: A CHANGING WEATHER PATTERN
The jet stream will dive its way back to the south, but this time the orientation will be different. This means warmer conditions will hang on, but chances for precipitation increase.
The weekend into next week looks quite wet, with the first chance of showers and a few thunderstorms beginning on Saturday. Details are not clear on exactly when we will see precipitation chances, but the trend is look for a wet week next week.