The old saying "March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb" is a common one. This March will flip that on its head and really enter like a lamb, featuring warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND
A clear sky, calm winds, and cold temperatures tonight means frost will likely develop on cars, but we'll be rising into the 50s for highs on Sunday.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The warm-up continues on Monday with highs reaching the upper 50s, a few spots over western and southern Missouri could reach the 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, Mid-MO will be in the 60s both days. Low temperatures rise into the lower 40s, which is the high temperature today.
A weak cool front moves in on Thursday, which might dip temperatures a few degrees, but not significantly enough to seriously change our pattern. Then we see those temperatures jump up on Friday ahead of our next cold front.
FIRST ALERT: ACTIVE PATTERN RETURNS
While this week will not feature any rain or snow chances, there are signs of a more active pattern returning to central Missouri by next weekend.
The 6-10 day outlook shows warmer than average temperatures, and chances for precipitation. As of now, this will be rain and even some thunderstorms next weekend into next week.
The first chance of thunderstorms might be on Saturday. Check back over the next few days for more specific details as we get closer to next weekend.