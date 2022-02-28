If you didn’t notice warming temperatures over the weekend, you probably noticed the big warm up for Monday when highs reaching the middle 60s. It’s going to get even warmer over the next two days.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 30s with highs warming to the lower 70s. Skies will be abundantly sunny through the day and it will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the south possible
WARMER FOR WEDNESDAY
The warming trend looks to continue for Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 70s. The current record for Wednesday is 78° (1992).
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, which will bring a fairly steep drop in temperatures. Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the upper 50s, which is still above average for this time of the year.
Temperatures will rebound for Friday as cloud cover returns ahead of passing rain chances for the weekend. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Saturday.
The pattern looks fairly active as we head through the weekend into early next week.