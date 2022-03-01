High temperatures made it to the middle 70s on Tuesday and the warming trend is going to continue for the next few days.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Abundant sunshine is expected through the day with morning temperatures near 40° and high temperatures warming to the middle to upper 70s.
We are on record watch for the day as the current record high is 78° from 1992.
QUICK COOL DOWN
A cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday night, and while that cold front isn’t going to bring us any precipitation, we will see much cooler air for Thursday.
Thursday’s highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s, which is still above average for this time of the year.
A warm front will pass Thursday night into Friday bringing warmer air back to the region for Thursday and Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
A fairly active pattern is expected as we head into the weekend. Saturday is looking warm with highs near 70°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Additionally, we will be watching for a strong storm or two across northern parts of the state.
Cooler air is expected for Sunday and then again for Monday as two cold fronts push the state, dropping temperatures and bringing chances of rain.