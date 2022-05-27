Clouds have cleared from the mid-Missouri sky quite nicely as the day has progressed. We will be left with a clear sky overnight and calms winds. This is going to lead to the potential for early morning fog on Saturday, especially in valleys and near lakes or rivers.
As for this evening, pleasant temperatures accompanied by low humidity and a calm breeze should make for a great kick-off to the holiday weekend. A jacket should be kept close by as temperatures will dip to the chilly side after sunset.
Saturday will feature temperatures back in the 80s with abundant amounts of sunshine. These conditions are going to remain throughout the weekend as temperatures continue to rise on Sunday and Monday to near 90 degrees. Heat index temperatures could reach the middle 90s.
Weather this weekend could not be more appropriate for outdoor activities. Warm temperatures, a sunny sky, and no chances for rain are all in the forecast.
Above average temperatures will continue to the middle of next week before a cold front passes Wednesday leading to rain chances and cooler temperatures by the end of the next week.