This weekend will be one of the cooler Memorial Day weekends in about 5 years and it may not feel like pool/lake weather.
Colder, breezy, drizzly this morningGet ready for a much colder day in central Missouri!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx pic.twitter.com/RIIs4cVA8P— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 28, 2021
A cold front passed through Missouri overnight and in its wake are temps in the 40s and 50s this morning under breezy north winds! There could even be passing light showers, or drizzle in the morning. The afternoon does appear to be dry.
The coldest high temperature on record for Friday is 60 degrees, we are forecast to be cooler than that for most of the day with daytime high temperatures in the middle 50s. Winds chills/feel-like temps will be anywhere from 45 to 55 degrees. Lows forecast tonight will be in the 40s. there could be areas in the upper 30s tonight.
MEMORIAL WEEKEND
Those traveling around central Missouri this weekend will experience a very cool, but dry weekend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. The UV Index will be around 8-9, so do not forget to apply sunscreen during the peak hours of sunlight which is from 10:00am until 4:00pm.
PREVIEW - NEXT WEEK
Another round of rain is forecast to arrive in the area on Monday of Memorial Day and will linger for a few days. This will also lead to a slow trend to warmer temperatures. It will take until around next weekend (June 4-6) to have temperatures return to the 80s which is a more normal temperature for this time of year.