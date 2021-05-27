As showers and thunderstorms come to an end Thursday night, we're looking ahead to a much cooler weekend than is usually associated with Memorial Day Weekend.
FRIDAY FORECAST
Temperatures will fall into the 50s for Friday. Overall the day will be cloudy, gray and relatively chilly.
Winds will be from the NW gusting up to 25mph.
MEMORIAL WEEKEND FORECAST
Get those jackets ready! Temperatures will start in the middle 40s on Saturday and warm to the middle 60s with sunny skies.
Sunday will also start in the middle 40s with afternoon highs warming to around 70º. Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Rain is expected to return on Monday with highs near 70º under cloudy skies. The timing of the rain's arrival is not yet knows, but we expect it by the afternoon. Rain may stay mainly north of I-70 until the later afternoon or evening. Stay tuned.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another active pattern will kick in early next week with multiple chances of rain. That rain and cloud cover will help keep temperatures below average, in the lower 70s.
We are trending drier as we head towards the end of the week, but rain may return the following week.